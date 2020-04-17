The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working to increase COVID-19 testing across the state.
At the start of the outbreak, Michigan experienced delays in obtaining collections and testing supplies, which affected their testing capacity, according to Bob Wheaton, public information officer for MDHHS.
The state also followed federal guidelines on prioritizing testing for people who were more likely to have COVID exposure, Wheaton said.
"We have been diligently working to expand testing capacity in our state since Feb. 29, when the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories was the only lab in the state providing COVID-19 testing. Since then, testing has expanded to more than 15 hospital systems and counting as well as several commercial labs. Capacity in the state has gone from about 140 specimens a day to more than several thousand a day. MDHHS is working to ensure the entire capacity is used by pushing for purchase, donation and redistribution of supplies as well as beginning drive up testing facilities," Wheaton said.
This past weekend, the MDHHS announced 13 new or expanded COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.
"We continue to work to expand testing as we know this will provide a complete picture of the COVID-19 pandemic in our state," Wheaton said.
