The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will begin reporting outbreak information by school building on Monday, Sept. 14.
MDHHS said this is done to provide accurate and timely information about COVID-19 in schools.
According to MDHHS, the data is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state each week.
MDHHS said an outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.
“Parents and students should know that if their school is listed, their local health department and school are already investigating. Based on that investigation, people are contacted individually if they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 at school,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Michigan schools are working hard to maintain a safe environment while also providing quality education.”
The information will be posted on the state’s website starting on Monday, Sept. 14. The website will be updated every Monday at 3 p.m.
It will include information on K-12, college, and university. MDHHS said all necessary information on the school will be included as well.
For more information or to visit the page, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.