Inside the walls of the Central Michigan Correctional Facility, there are 1,444 positive cases of COVID-19.
Just nine days ago, there were only 669 positive cases in the St. Louis facility.
That means there’s more than double the amount in the prison of just under 2,500 inmates.
The Michigan Department of Corrections says it’s under control.
“The warden and his team are doing a great job of doing everything they can to limit the spread,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Chris Gautz.
But mothers with sons inside say otherwise.
“They are being inhumanely treated,” said Carla.
“They should be taking bigger precautions. And I don’t think they’re doing that,” said Annette Cox.
Annette’s son Robert tested positive. He also has asthma. “It’s heartbreaking,” Annette said.
“As a parent myself, and for all of our employees, we understand that. We understand that we are dealing with human beings. These prisoners are human beings and we’re doing everything we can to protect them,” Gautz said.
But Carla is concerned that how her son is allegedly being treated won’t end when his sentence does.
“I’m worried about when my son does come home. How is this going to affect him when he comes home,” Carla questioned.
Annette has similar thoughts,” Helpless. My son is no angel, but he doesn’t deserve to be treated as poorly as he’s being treated there.”
The Michigan Department of Corrections says they are providing all inmates with a multivitamin every day, and the medical staff is periodically checking on them.
