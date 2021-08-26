The Michigan Department of Corrections unveiled a new initiative to help those incarcerated transition back to society.
The goal is to improve recidivism rates with help from Recidiviz, a technology non-profit based in California, by identifying, scaling, and sustaining strategies that help inmates and individuals on supervision.
“This partnership builds on the hard work of MDOC staff to power initiatives that provide job and skills training to incarcerated people and those under supervision, keeping them out of prisons and supporting their transition back to society,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “With this new technology, we can improve public safety, better the lives of incarcerated people and their families, and enhance economic outcomes in Michigan.”
Recidiviz uses modern data infrastructure and product design to help agencies to make improvements in the criminal justice system, MDOC said. Leaders and staff at the state corrections department will use this insight and track the impact of changes made.
Correction officials want to ensure recidivism rates stay low without costly additions, MDOC said.
“Governor Whitmer and I have been committed to enacting criminal justice reforms since the day we took office. As we continue to make progress, it is encouraging to see transformational work taking place within our criminal justice system in Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “When we are able to positively impact the lives of incarcerated Michiganders, without endangering public safety, it is setting up everyone within our justice system for productive, future successes.”
Recidivism rates dropped for the second year in a row and remain at their lowest rate in state history, according to MDOC. This rate is measured by the percentage of offenders who return to prison within three years of their release, which is at 26.6 percent. Two years ago, it was at 29.1 percent.
