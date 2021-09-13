The Delta variant continues to spread at an alarming rate across the country and in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Corrections has protocols in place to protect both staff and inmates from the deadly virus.
“All of our prisoners have had access to the COVID-19 vaccine since April 8 of this year,” said Chris Gautz, spokesperson for MDOC. “To date, about 66 percent of those prisoners are now fully vaccinated.”
Gautz said MDOC has a moral and legal obligation to protect both inmates and those who come into close contact with them.
“Because our staff are inside those walls with those prisoners as well in a congregate setting. And so we want our staff to be safe. We want the prisoners to be safe. And we want those who have connections with those individuals out in the community, we want them to be safe as well,” Gautz said.
MDOC said as of now, there are 13 active cases amongst its prison population of more than 32,000 inmates. Since March 2020, 143 prisoners have passed away. Six staff members have also died. Of those numbers, three prisoners and no staff members have lost their lives since MDOC made the vaccine readily available in April of this year.
“The fact that we only have 13 cases I think speaks to how diligent our staff have been and how good the prisoners have been about wearing their masks, the staff wearing their masks, and as many people as possible being vaccinated,” Gautz said.
Gautz said at this time, he doesn’t see a vaccine mandate happening in state prisons. He said a mask mandate has been in place since March of 2020. Prisoners and staff must wear masks at all times indoors unless eating, drinking or sleeping.
“If we’re concerned about stopping the spread of it, wearing that mask is really the mandate that counts. And that’s the one we’ve had in place. And at the same time, encouraging all of our prisoners and all of our staff to get the vaccine as well,” Gautz said.
MDOC requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test from county jails before inmates can be brought to prison. MDOC also encourages new inmates to get the COVID-198 vaccine if they haven’t already.
