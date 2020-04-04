The Michigan Department of Corrections reported the loss of an employee on April 4.
According to a Facebook post from MDOC, a word processing assistant from the Lahder Probation Office passed away from complications of COVID-19 at the Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit.
MDOC says their thoughts are with the family.
