The Michigan Department of Corrections is taking measures to protect its staff, the prison population and the community in the midst of the first presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Michigan.
MDOC said that anyone entering a prison facility will be asked a series of screening questions and may have their temperature checked before being allowed inside until further notice. This includes staff, visitors, volunteers and contractors.
“Our primary focus is on public safety,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “We take this issue seriously and we will do all we can to keep the public safe, as well as those we supervise across this state.”
In the event that visits are cancelled, prisoners will have increased time for phone calls and for sending electronic messages to family and friends, according to MDOC.
The department is also reviewing all previously scheduled large events including graduations, correction officer training academies and other training events.
Staff and visitors can access updates by signing up here.
