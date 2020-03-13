The Michigan Department of Corrections has ceased all in-person visits at prisons across the state due to coronavirus concerns.
The announcement came after 12 cases of the disease were confirmed in Michigan.
The change also includes outside volunteers and other tours and groups who routinely enter the prisons, MDOC said in a press releases on March 13.
“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly, as we understand and recognize the importance of family contact with the prison population,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “Our primary concern has to be public safety and reducing the number of people who enter our facilities is a key factor in limiting the potential spread of this illness into our prisoner population.”
At this time, it is unclear when visits will be restored.
Employees who work at the facilities will be asked a series of screening questions and will have their temperature checked before being allowed entrance into the building, MDOC said.
Any one will a temperature above 100.4 will not be allowed to work.
