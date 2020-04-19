The Central Michigan Correctional Facility will soon begin taking prisoners who are no longer testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).
Officials said the prisoners will be coming from Gus Harrison Correctional Facility’s step-down unit. They said the first three prisoners have been medically cleared, have no symptoms, and are not contagious, which is what allowed them to be moved to the step-down unit several weeks ago at Gus Harrison.
The MDOC said they have three prisoners who have tested negative and will be moved to Central Michigan Correctional Facility but have not been moved yet.
According to the MDOC, the prisoners will be moved into a housing unit that currently has 120 beds available and will eventually house only recovered prisoners. They said the prisoners will be considered general population prisoners and will go to chow and yard like the rest of the prisoners.
Officials said staff working in the unit will wear gloves and masks, but full PPE is not required because these prisoners have tested negative for COVID-19.
