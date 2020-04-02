The Michigan Department of Corrections announced the death of one of its employees on Thursday, April 2.
The officer was a corrections transportation officer in Detroit.
The officer died after contracting COVID-19, the department said.
"Our thoughts are with the officer's family, friends and colleagues at this sad time and we know he will be greatly missed," MDOC said.
