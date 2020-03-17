Two Michigan Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A probation agent from the Jackson County Probation Office tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee has a history of international travel, according to state officials.
The second is an employee at the Detroit Detention Center.
That employee has no history of international or domestic travel.
The MDOC said they’ve been in contact with the individuals and the department to determine any other people they may have had contact with.
When the test was confirmed Tuesday, the local health department ordered the staff at the Jackson County Probation Office to leave work and quarantine for the next 14 days.
“We are glad to hear our employee is feeling better,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “We continue to do all we can to protect the health of our staff, their families and the offenders they supervise.”
The MDOC is making arrangements to ensure supervision for probationers in the county.
