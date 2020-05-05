The Michigan Department of Corrections is tracking the number of staffers who have become ill with COVID-19.
Below is a list of the number of cases and where the employee works:
Central Office: 2 cases
Central Michigan Correctional Facility: 2 cases
Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center: 26 cases
Cooper Street Correctional Facility: 1 case
Detroit Detention Center: 4 cases
Detroit Reentry Center: 15 cases, 1 death
Field Operations Administration Metro: 16 cases, 1 death
Gus Harrison Correctional Facility: 18 cases
G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility: 21 cases
Jackson Regional Warehouse: 3 cases
Lakeland Correctional Facility: 33 cases
Macomb Correctional Facility: 27 cases
Parnall Correctional Facility: 74 cases
Saginaw Correctional Facility: 2 cases
Thumb Correctional Facility: 11 cases
Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility: 21 cases
Woodland Center Correctional Facility: 15 cases
A total of 291 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in MDOC employees, with two deaths.
