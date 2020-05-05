Image: MDOC Michigan Department of Corrections
MDOC

The Michigan Department of Corrections is tracking the number of staffers who have become ill with COVID-19.

Below is a list of the number of cases and where the employee works:

Central Office: 2 cases

Central Michigan Correctional Facility: 2 cases

Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center: 26 cases

Cooper Street Correctional Facility: 1 case

Detroit Detention Center: 4 cases

Detroit Reentry Center: 15 cases, 1 death

Field Operations Administration Metro: 16 cases, 1 death

Gus Harrison Correctional Facility: 18 cases

G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility: 21 cases

Jackson Regional Warehouse: 3 cases

Lakeland Correctional Facility: 33 cases

Macomb Correctional Facility: 27 cases

Parnall Correctional Facility: 74 cases

Saginaw Correctional Facility: 2 cases

Thumb Correctional Facility: 11 cases

Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility: 21 cases

Woodland Center Correctional Facility: 15 cases

A total of 291 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in MDOC employees, with two deaths.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.