Help is wanted at correctional facilities across the state.
The Michigan Department of Corrections has hundreds of vacancies. Some have been caused by the pandemic while others are due to the changing workforce. However, MDOC is not immune to staff shortages.
“Statewide, we lose about 50 corrections officers every month to promotions, retirements, other factors. So there’s always a constant need for hiring. And so we want to see as many of those positions filled up as possible,” said Chris Gautz, with MDOC.
Gautz said they are down more than 800 correctional officers. They try to be about half that so people can still work overtime. Additionally, MDOC is not funded to be fully staffed.
“There was a huge ‘get tough on crime’ prison building room in the 80s. And there were a lot of prisons built, and lot of people sent to prison, and a lot of people that we hired to work in those prisons. And they all hired in in huge waves in the 80s. And they stayed with us for, you know, 30, 40 years. And now they’re retiring in roughly that same wave,” Gautz said.
The department wants to hire about 200 officers every quarter, as well as nurses and food service workers.
“We were losing about 100 employees per day statewide testing positive for covid. And there was a probably two or three week when it was as its peak, when that really impacting, even at facilities that had a two or three of four percent, you know, vacancy rate for officers,” Gautz said.
Despite the staffing shortages, Gautz assures everyone the prisons are secure.
“We are obligated to have enough staff to cover each of our positions. Each, each position in the prison has a number that has to be assigned to that for every shift. And that’s why there are mandated overtime shifts,” Gautz said.
In mid-Michigan, the St. Louis, Central Michigan, and Saginaw Correctional Facility have job openings, but only a handful of spots.
The St. Louis area facilities have a recruitment event on March 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Louis City Hall. Attendees should bring a resume, references, and an ID. Anyone interested in becoming a corrections officer should also bring a change of clothes for the physical fitness test.
