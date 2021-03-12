The Michigan Department of Corrections will resume in-person visitation for prisons beginning March 26. MDOC stopped in-person visiting because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“We recognize how important in-person visitation is to our prison population,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “Connections with family and the community lead to greater offender success. With the continuation of vaccines and cases within the MDOC on a steady decline the department is prepared to provide in-person visits without jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of our inmates and staff.”
Prior to entering the facility, visitors must participate in an antigen rapid test and a temperature check. MDOC will provide visitors with a new mask that must be worn during the entire visit.
The prisoner taking part in the visit will also take an antigen rapid test prior to the visit. Until further notice, prisoners are prohibited from physical contact with visitors.
Visits must be scheduled 48 to 72 hours in advance. Visitors should monitor the MDOC website to ensure the facility is not in quarantine after scheduling their visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.