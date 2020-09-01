The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) is encouraging anyone interested in serving as an election worker to sign up to be part of Michigan’s Democracy MVP campaign in celebration of National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.
With two months to go before the Nov. 3 election, the department said it has recruited over 11,000 people interested in working elections since launching the program in April.
“Democracy is a team sport, and now more than ever we need people to get in the game,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Election workers are our most valuable players, and the number of people we’ve already had a sign up indicates how eager Michiganders are to participate in our democracy and help us ensure a safe, successful election in November.”
According to Benson, a total of 11,490 people from all 83 counties have signed up to serve as election workers so far. She said many had already served in the Aug. 4 statewide primary.
Benson said workers are needed to both processes the massive volume of absentee ballots expected in the election, as well as ensure safe and secure in-person voting for those who head to the polls.
Organizations, teams, businesses, and community leaders looking to participate in this recruitment effort and help spread the word should email DemocracyMVP@Michigan.gov to connect with MDOS or follow the campaign on social media @DemocracyMVP on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Any registered voter, or 16 or 17-year-old resident of Michigan, is eligible to serve and will be paid for their time. Michiganders 18 and older who are not registered to vote can do so at www.Michigan.gov/Vote before signing up.
