The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) announced that it has finished reviewing and processing the 9,367 completed and notarized applications submitted to serve on Michigan’s first Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, with more than 2,000 applications processed within the last two weeks.
According to MDOS, on Wednesday, June 24, an independent accounting firm will conduct the random drawing of the 200 semi-finalists for the commission.
“We’re just over a month away now from making Michigan history in selecting and seating the first 13-member commission, and it’s an incredibly exciting time,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “The tremendous amount of work done by our team in processing these final applications has been matched only by the enthusiasm we’ve seen from the applicants themselves, and we’re looking forward to starting the next phase of the process on Wednesday.”
MDOS said they saw a surge of applications on the final days of the application window that ended on Monday, June 1.
According to MDOS, Wednesday’s random drawing will narrow the more than 9,000 applications down to 200 semi-finalists whose applications will be posted online. They said the drawing will begin at 10 a.m. and may last over an hour.
MDOS said during that time a computer will conduct random draws of the 200 applicants.
According to MDOS, the entire process will be livestreamed, and those interested in watching are encouraged to check the organization’s social media accounts on Wednesday morning for the link to the livestream.
Due to social distancing requirements, limited in-person viewing will be available in Lansing, and interested parties are asked to email redistricting@michigan.gov for more information.
According to MDOS, the applications will be delivered to the Legislature following the selection.
MDOS said leaders in both chambers and parties have the month of July to each strike up to 5 applicants from the pool, per the Michigan Constitution. The final selection for the 13 commissioners, four Republicans, four Democrats, and five unaffiliated will take place in August.
For a detailed breakdown of the final applicant pool, click here.
