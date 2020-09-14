The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) launched the Democracy MVP Varsity Challenge on Monday, Sept. 14.
MDOS said the campaign is an initiative of the Democracy MVP election work requirement campaign, targeted at high school varsity athletes.
According to MDOS, the challenge pits varsity athletic teams within schools and across the state against each other in a competition to recruit the most poll workers for the upcoming November election.
“Democracy is a team sport, and we know our student-athletes are up to the challenge,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have many young people across the state eager to participate in our democracy. This challenge provides them an opportunity to do that by taking on a leadership role to recruit their teammates and classmates to be poll workers.”
Any high school varsity athletic team can join the challenge by registering online and making a video challenging other varsity teams at their schools to sign up. Teams then recruit poll workers through the website where those signing up input the team name and high school they have been recruited by.
According to MDOS, the entire team works together recruiting people, and the team that recruits the most people by election day will receive recognition from Secretary Benson and their department. They said teams will also be featured on the Democracy MVP website.
Any team that recruits more than 50 poll workers will be automatically entered into a drawing for Detroit Lions tickets for the team.
Any high school varsity athletic team in Michigan is eligible to participate.
MDOS said, 16- and 17-year-olds, and any registered Michigan voter, are eligible to serve as poll workers and will be compensated for their time.
