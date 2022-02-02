Snow removal crews have been hard at work all day clearing streets and sidewalks as snow is piling up in downtown Flint.
Heavy equipment is required to move around some of the snow as it has blanketed sidewalks and streets.
Dilan McLain from DTA Plowing said he had been out since 6 a.m. Wednesday and had to come back and re-plow the same spots he did earlier.
"I got about 20 more stops after this and repeat this again about 5:30 or 6 o'clock," McLain said.
Stay in if you don't have to go out on the roads. That is the message from MDOT as crews work through the night.
"And we've had our crews out all morning. They are in areas blading or applying material or doing both. The snow's definitely coming down. We will continue to have crews out throughout the evening shift and as the storm moves out," said Kimberly Zimmer, MDOT associate regional engineer for operations.
Zimmer said all of Saginaw County's 27 trucks are out working.
"Right now, our crews are out there managing this storm. They're trying to keep two lanes open on our interstates, and they'll continue to keep two lanes open till the storm passes. And then after that then we go and start opening everything else up and cleaning up," Zimmer said.
That involves blading off more road and clearing shoulders, ramps, intersections, and crossovers.
"And our crews have the experience and the training. They also have software that helps them monitor the weather and make decisions on what is the best application for winter operations. They also have been in touch with our weather agencies that provide updates on, as to the storm," Zimmer said.
Zimmer said drivers should slow down for the snow.
"Just keep in mind to drive for conditions where you can control your car. Drive at a speed that is safe. And then please make sure you don't crowd the plow. Give our plow drivers plenty of room to do our job. And then also to move over for emergency vehicles. If emergency responders are out there responding to incidents, we want to keep them safe as well," Zimmer said.
If you do end up in a ditch or get into an accident, stay in your car, and call for help.
