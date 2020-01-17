The Michigan Department of Transportation crews are getting ready for the next round of winter weather.
Just ask spokesperson Jocelyn Hall.
“Well we’re certainly expecting a few inches,” Hall said.
She says each winter weather event presents a challenge. But she's glad this system will be different than the one we experienced last weekend.
"This one will at the very least be a little bit easier to manage because we're expecting just snow and not a snow, ice, sleet, freezing rain type of combo," Hall said.
Hall wants to remind motorists that they can do their part to help out.
"Make sure that they give our plows plenty of room to do their job,” she said. “Our plows don't travel as fast as a regular vehicle when they're clearing snow and they're applying material to the roadways. And they don't have as much visibility around them. So, if you come up too fast behind them there's a good chance that they're not even going to know your vehicle is there. So, we're asking that drivers keep about six to ten car lengths behind a plow."
Hall wants drivers to get interactive by visiting the MIdrive website.
There you can look at the plow tracker to see where crews are at as the snow falls.
"Those plow locators also come with a still shot,” Hall said. “So, you can actually see what the image looks like on the roadway in front of a plow before they came and did a pass through. So, you kind of have an idea what those conditions actually look like out there."
