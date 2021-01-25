The Saginaw County Road Commission received a grant to improve N. Michigan Avenue in Carrollton Township.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) awarded a state Transportation Economic Development Fund Category F grant of $375,000 to the county road commission.
“From day one, I’ve been clear that we need to invest more in our state’s roads,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Today, I’m proud to announce a transportation economic development grant that will help the Saginaw County Road Commission rebuild an important corridor in the community. Road projects like this connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. We must do more to fix our roads and I stand ready to work with anyone willing to get the job done.”
MDOT said most of N. Michigan Avenue is classified as all-season except for part of the road between Shattuck and Schust Road, which has seasonal weight restrictions.
This forces trucks to reduce their loads when frost laws are in effect.
The grant will also allow crews to widen the shoulders as well as improve the curb and gutter.
Construction work on N. Michigan Avenue will cost a total of $952,432.
This will be covered by the $375,000 grant from MDOT and $577,432 in matching funds from the Saginaw County Road Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.