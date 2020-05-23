MDOT has awarded an emergency contract to repair damage from the flooding at the US-10 bridges over Sanford Lake in Midland County.
Fisher Contracting, a Midland company, will begin work less than four full days after the flooding occurred for $1.78 million.
"Gov. Whitmer visited Midland the day after the flooding and asked me to make it a priority to restore roads and bridges as quickly as possible," said MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba. "U.S. 10 is a vital commercial corridor in the region and I'm pleased that a contractor has already begun the work to open the road to traffic."
The work schedule is weather dependent but includes the following:
- Build temporary crossovers, repair the eastbound bridge and shift eastbound and westbound US-10 traffic to the eastbound roadway in early June. This will allow one lane of traffic in each direction on US-10.
- Repair the westbound bridge and roadway with a goal of being open to traffic by mid-June.
- Remove temporary crossovers by late June.
