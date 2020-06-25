The Michigan Department of Transportation awarded an emergency contract to start debris removal for the M-30 bridges in the Midland and Gladwin area following the major flooding.
MDOT says the M-30 bridge over the Tittabawassee River in Edenville and the M-30 bridge over the Tobacco River both have debris that will need to be removed before the next phase of repairs can begin.
The M-30 bridge over the Tittabawassee River will have debris removed so an extensive inspection of the existing piers can be completed and a maintenance plan can be established.
MDOT also says they believe they can repair the bridge and rebuild the bridge approach at that location but they will not know for sure if that truly is an option until they can see the piers.
MDOT also says the M-30 bridge over the Tobacco River was completely washed away and some remnants of the bridge remain at the bottom of the channel and that debris need to be removed.
They said once the debris are removed, they should be able to safely begin the process of building a temporary bridge that will remain in place until a permanent bridge is constructed years later.
Fisher Contracting was awarded the contract to clean the debris at $1.2 million.
