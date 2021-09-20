State and Hemmeter in Saginaw Township is an intersection notorious for crashes. Many residents have voiced their concerns for years demanding that the Michigan Department of Transportation install a left turn signal here.

Ryan Mcdonnell is a traffic and safety operations engineer for MDOT. He says the results of MDOT’s latest study into the intersection supports the addition of a left turn signal.

“The intersection did warrant left turn phasing,” Mcdonnell said. "So, whether it's traffic patterns or crashes something changed in that time period that finally allowed us to move forward with the installation."

TV5 spoke to motorists at Green Acres Plaza to see what they think about a left turn signal being installed at the intersection.

“It’s probably a good idea,” one motorist said.

“I think that's really good and excellent,” another motorist said.

"It's hard to get through that corner after the light turns you know you can only get some many people through there you know what I’m saying?" another motorist said.

Mcdonnell said drivers need to be on the lookout for periodic lane closures. He's also cautioning motorists to follow what the left signal said instead of trying to anticipate or guess what the signal will do. Mcdonnell is confident the new signal will make this intersection safer.

“So, it will definitely reduce a specific type of crash associated with left hand turns. And that's the goal of installing that left hand turn phasing. And so, we'll keep a close eye and make sure that you know those improvements are getting us the results that we need,” Mcdonnell said.