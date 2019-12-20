The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said construction on the Lafayette Bridge in Bay City has been pushed back.
The two-year project to replace the bridge was originally planned to start in 2020.
MDOT said the project will be delayed for an unknown amount of time while officials determine the best route to replace the bridge while maintaining project costs.
Initial costs were estimated at $45.5 million. MDOT said those costs have nearly doubled as the design for the bridge was finalized.
"About six months ago, it was looking as though our costs had increased to approximately $63 million," said Bay City TSC Manager Jack Hofweber. “To ensure that increased cost was accurate, we gathered estimates from three sources. The projections ranged from $63 million to $79 million, which resulted in our changing the size of the bridge superstructure a bit to try to reduce material costs."
MDOT said the project details related to the cost increase include existing timber piles that will need to be removed, steel prices, increased foundation sizes, and increased labor rates.
