Several turtles are ending up dead on the side of a mid-Michigan road after last year's dam failures caused historic flooding washing away a bridge and other pathways for turtles to get to their nesting spots safely.
"It's really just devastating to see it," said Ashtin Brooks, with Wild Heart Wildlife Rescue.
Dead turtles on the side of the road is something that's happening right now on the M-30 Bridge in Edenville.
"We're seeing a lot of turtles being crushed by cars and they're all trying to go to their nesting areas. But since that bridge got taken out and the water is very low, they're having a lot of issues," Brooks said.
Michigan Department of Transportation Spokesperson, Jocelyn Hall, said they are aware of the situation with the turtles. She said silt fencing is scheduled to be put up on the bridge this weekend.
"By placing silt fencing in some of the locations it would help deter turtles from crossing the road, putting themselves in a position where they're facing an oncoming vehicle," Hall said.
Hall is quick to point out silt fencing is temporary. She said MDOT is also planning to work with the DNR and the Four Lakes Task Force to find a more permanent solution. In the meantime, hall is asking drivers to do their part.
"If people are in a situation where they can safely stop or slow their vehicle down to allow wildlife to cross in front of their vehicle that's certainly something that we would want them to do," Hall said.
As for Brooks, she would like to see motorists do even more only if it's safe.
"You can grab them at the very back of their shell right in front of their back legs and just pick them up. You don't even have to pick them up very far, you can even drag them a little bit and put them across the road in the direction they were already heading," Brooks said.
Brooks said the best thing for the turtles would be to get the water levels back to what they were before the 2020 flood. But she knows that will be a process that could take years.
"Hopefully, we can get it working for them and working for us so that we can both coexist," Brooks said.
