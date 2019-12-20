Midland residents will be happy to know the road diet study is over - at least for now.
On Friday, Dec. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the far right lane of Buttles Street between Jerome and State Street.
The city of Midland said the two-lane study portion of the trial is complete at this time.
"MDOT will perform additional data collection in the trial area and will return to city council early next year to share its updated findings and recommendations," the city said.
City council will then decide on a two-lane or a three-lane profile for Buttles Street.
The city said normal traffic operations can resume in the far right lane of Buttles.
