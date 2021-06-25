The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking Saginaw County drivers to use extreme caution in the SB I-75 work zone because some of the heavy rains are leaving standing water over the lanes.
Pump stations are operational but struggling to keep up. MDOT is asking residents to avoid the area if possible.
