High winds and waves caused washouts on a Mackinac Island road on Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
M-185 on the island is closed to all traffic from mile 1.5 to 4.5.
It is unclear when the road will reopen.
High winds and waves caused washouts on a Mackinac Island road on Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
M-185 on the island is closed to all traffic from mile 1.5 to 4.5.
It is unclear when the road will reopen.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.