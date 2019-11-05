Whether you like it or not, winter is coming.
And the Michigan Department of Transportation is preparing for the snowfall.
“We’re making sure the trucks are in proper working order and they’re outfitted for the upcoming winter months,” said Kimberly Zimmer, with MDOT.
The includes making sure there’s enough salt for the soon-to-be slick roads.
“Typically, on an average winter we use about 60,000 tons for the winter,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer said this winter multiple plows will be covering one of the busiest highways for the morning and evening commute.
“This season you can expect to see four tow plows out on I-75. It is a new technology with a truck that has a trailer behind it that allows use to remove snow in two lanes at the same time,” Zimmer said.
Drivers on I-75 – or anywhere on the roads – should make sure they’re keeping their distance.
“The most important things drivers can do to drive for conditions is leave the plows room to do their job,” Zimmer said.
According to MDOT, drivers should stay six to 10 car lengths behind plow drivers and avoid passing them for a safe commute.
“Don’t crowd the plow,” Zimmer said.
