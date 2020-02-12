High water levels aren’t just impacting shoreline areas in Mid-Michigan.
Michigan Department of Transportation said they are dealing with a combination of shoreline areas, as well as bridge and culvert concerns due to high water levels. MDOT said the issues are vast and very expensive.
“Statewide these high-water levels have created a lot of issues not just on shorelines, but the road system in general,” said Jocelyn Hall, spokesperson for MDOT.
Hall said the department’s budget is drowning. She said a lot of it is thanks to lakeshore erosion.
In January, TV5 told you about the massive boulders being used to protect a section of M25 in Sanilac County.
“We’ve spent about $300,000 on these immediate repairs. And that was something that needed to be done to make sure that we didn’t lose the roadway before that construction starts in the fall. That more permanent fix is looking to be over $5 million,” Hall said.
Hall said oversaturation is creating plenty of problems inland.
“We’ve seen culvert washouts that are directly related to high water levels. Our region experienced a culvert washout on Northbound I-475 near Grand Blanc just a few weeks ago,” Hall said.
She said the repairs on I-475 cost MDOT $200,000.
In all, the department is considering 40 locations statewide for emergency repairs. Hall said she expects the number to rise in the future.
Hall said the cost of emergency repairs related to high water levels will cost tens of millions of dollars.
She said MDOT will do its best with what it has.
“We have to find a way to manage these funds and repair infrastructure. And protect those assets to the best of our ability without impacting the motoring public,” Hall said.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to use $3.5 billion in bonds to fix the roads. MDOT said the money is earmarked for specific projects, not emergency repairs.
