Michiganders can now track the progress of bridge projects with an online tool.
The Michigan Department of Transportation unveiled a dashboard that allows the public to follow updates, detour routes, the project’s percent to completion, and more for bridge projects.
MDOT said it bundled bridge projects together to make them more cost-effective, streamline coordination and permitting, and address multiple local agency bridges.
This pilot project encompasses 19 bridge locations on locally-owned bridges.
“The pilot includes 19 local agency-owned bridges around the state with major bridge elements in serious or critical condition,'' MDOT Chief Bridge Engineer Matt Chynoweth said. ''The scope of work for these bridges is superstructure replacement, which includes full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams. Under the pilot program, three bridges will be rebuilt this year, beginning in August. The contract requirements call for them to be finished in 60 or 90 days.''
The remaining 16 bridges are expected to be built in 2022 and 2033. During this time, all bridges will be closed and detoured.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration awarded MDOT close to $978,000 to continue bridge bundling efforts and develop a framework for expanding the program.
MDOT estimates $2 billion is necessary to get all state-owned bridges up to good or fair condition and another $1.5 billion to do the same for all local agency-owned bridges.
