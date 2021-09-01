GENERIC: construction work

Michigan will remove lane restrictions on nearly 60 percent of its road and bridge projects this Labor Day weekend to ease holiday travel.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 83 out of 147 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced.

While operations will be suspended in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers should know equipment and certain traffic configurations may still be in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon for the annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge. Northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.

"This summer has been very busy with many Michiganders and visitors from other states traveling here to enjoy everything our great state has to offer," State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said. "It's been even busier with more work than ever happening on state roads and bridges thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program. With that in mind, we remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones. Road workers are trusting you with their lives while you're depending on them to fix the roads. Let's keep working together to make sure everyone returns home safely each and every night."

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

For updated information on MDOT’s projects and a full list of lane closures, visit the Mi Drive website.

