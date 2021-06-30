MDOT lifts traffic restrictions
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions in nearly 63 percent of its road and bridge projects for holiday travelers.

Lane restrictions will be lifted for 107 projects across the state from 3 p.m. July 2 to 6 a.m. July 6. Drivers should know some equipment and lane shifts or shoulder closures may still be in place

With the pandemic restrictions being lifted, AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.5 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 22 percent increase from last year.

"With almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions having been lifted, we expect a tremendous amount of folks to be traveling this Fourth of July holiday weekend," State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said. "With more work than ever happening on state roads thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, we remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones. While you're depending on us to fix the roads, road workers are trusting you with their lives. Let's work together to make sure everyone returns home safely each and every night."

For updated information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website.

