The Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting lane restrictions on more than 62 percent of road and bridge projects to ease traffic for travelers this weekend.
MDOT oversees nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry half of all traffic in Michigan.
AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.1 million Michigan residents will travel up to 50 miles or more. The lane restrictions will be removed starting at 3 p.m on May 28 until 6 a.m. on June 1. Equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place.
"With more people getting vaccinated from COVID-19 and restrictions being lifted, we expect more people to get out and travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend," State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said. "We implore all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones. While you're depending on us to fix the roads, road workers are trusting you with their lives."
For more information on MDOT projects, visit the list of statewide lane closures at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.
