Drivers are asked to be on the lookout as thousands of people will be picking up trash on the side of the road.
Volunteers with Adopt-A-Highway will be cleaning up roadways across Michigan starting this Saturday.
Between July 13 and 21, volunteers will be picking up litter on 6,100 miles of highway.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, every year 65,000 to 70,000 bags of trash are picked up by volunteers of this program.
This is the second of three scheduled Adopt-A-Highway trash pickups this year.
