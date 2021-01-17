Ever wanted to name a snowplow? Here’s your chance.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to give a unique name to all its more than 250 snowplows around the state.
"This idea really was driven by people who reached out to us and wanted to know how they could name our plows like those in other places," Nick Schirripa, MDOT spokesman, said. "There was so much positive energy and excitement generated so quickly for this idea, it was contagious. We couldn't help but give the idea some legs and get some fantastic ideas for names."
Some plows have already been assigned names like include Plowasaurus Rex, Sir Salts-A-Lot, and Snowboni. If a plow on the road has a name you can see it by activating the snowplow tracker and hovering over the plow icon when you visit MiDrive.
To submit a name suggestion for a plow, you can go the MDOT website.
To be considered, suggestions must be G-rated and family friendly, and submissions that include famous, character, or brand names cannot be used.
Staff in all of MDOT’s seven regions will select the names of their plows from the list of suggestions.
And yes, Plowly McPlowface is on the list.
