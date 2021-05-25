The intersection of State and Hemmeter in Saginaw Township is about to get a highly requested improvement: a green arrow.
MDOT plans to start the project in October. Residents are thrilled because for years, a simple green arrow was all anyone was asking for.
“I’m a fan of the green arrow, I hate when you don’t see it,” Spencer Fick said.
Nobody has ever seen one at State and Hemmeter in Saginaw Township because it’s just a simple green light.
Due to numerous crashes on this busy road, community members have been demanding an updated traffic light for years.
Two years ago, MDOT said it would conduct surveys and traffic tests. They said it could take up to five years to update the light.
A Change.org petition is making its way around with more than 2,000 signatures to add a green arrow.
“Would you sign it? Oh yeah,” Fick said.
The township manager is not shocked that residents are all onboard with an updated light.
“It’s not a surprise. I drive through that intersection every morning, taking my daughter to school. We have good family friends that were in a terrible accident there. We know it’s an intersection with many accidents,” said James Wickman, Saginaw Township manager.
In October, MDOT has a project coming. They are going to add the green arrow to State and Hemmeter.
“We did approve left turn phasing, which is a separate left light for all the left turn movements on each leg. We were able to secure funding for that,” said Ryan McDonnell, MDOT engineer.
McDonnell said it is no small feat to update the intersection. When the project is finished, State and Hemmeter will operate like State and Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.