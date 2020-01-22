A rebuild of a major highway in Saginaw County is intended to alleviate congestion and provide a safe commute. The rebuild could also tie up traffic for several years.
Michigan Department of Transportation plans to host an open house where they will lay out plans to reconstruct a portion of I-17 and M-46. It includes a stretch of I-75 from Hess Rd. to I-675 and M-46 from Outer Drive to Nexteer Automotive.
“We’ve been working on this project for several years,” said Jack Hofweber, spokesperson for MDOT. “This is our last section of I-75 in Saginaw County that we are going to be completing. It’s a two-and-a-half-year project. It’s a total cost of $61 million which includes a complete replacement of both bounds of I-75 and including the M-46 interchange.”
Hofweber said the Holland Ave. bridge will also be rebuilt and that changes are coming to some of the ramps as well.
“Getting rid of the loop ramps on the south end of the interchange. So it will no longer have the weave that you need to do to get on M-46 from I-75,” Hofweber said.
Hofweber did not give a lot of details about the project.
He said that more details will come out at the open house scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Buena Vista Township.
“We’d like to show you the new interchange design and meet the contractor CA Hull. And we’ll answer all the questions that they have on this new interchange, plus any road work and restrictions that they can expect throughout the project,” Hofweber said.
The meeting will be held at the Buena Vista Township Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
