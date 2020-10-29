“We're getting our winter trucks inspected and ready for winter. Making sure that everything is in proper working order,” said Kimberly Zimmer with Michigan Department of Transportation.
Proper working order, for what could be a tough road ahead for MDOT snowplows and salt trucks.
Leading not only to the treachery of winter's ice snow and cold but also the unpredictability of the coronavirus spread.
“We are putting together some contingency plans on how we're going to handle winter operations if we were to have an illness strike our garages,” Zimmer said.
Ongoing discussions between MDOT and county road commissions and forming a partnership of backing each other up with personnel if COVID-19 cripples any of the agencies.
“We can send our crews across county lines to make sure we have coverage,” Zimmer said. “We're working on putting a communication plan together, that if there were to be impacts to staffing, then we may have to reduce the level of service.”
But the bladed trucks are ready, the fittings inspected, all the safety equipment's working and everything's in place. It appears the only threat of down time during the winter pandemic is the possibility of COVID outbreaks.
Salt ordered in the spring, another late order about to be processed. So, the slipperiness regularly waiting for michigan motorists will have a formidable fight.
Heaviest traveled road measured by traffic volume are getting top priority this winter in making lanes passable. Once a storm subsides, the shoulders, ramps and emergency turnarounds are next. Followed by the M-routes.
and if COVID strikes, they'll let us all know.
“A notice to let motorists know to expect there may be a decline in the level of service as we fight the winter storm,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.