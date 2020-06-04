MDOT announced on June 4 that traffic is flowing again on US-10 near Sanford after they reopened a portion of the freeway that was severely damaged in the May floods.
MDOT opened the eastbound lanes of US-10 and will use crossovers to allow vehicles to travel in both directions until the westbound lanes can be repaired.
Crews are expected to complete the remaining work on the westbound lanes by June 18.
"Following this historic flooding, I asked MDOT to make reopening roads and bridges a top priority," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Given the importance of US-10 to the region's economic vitality, I want to thank Director Paul Ajegba, his team and the workers who repaired the bridge so quickly."
MDOT says you can identify flood-damage roads across Mid-Michigan on their interactive map found here.
