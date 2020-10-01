A shattered sunroof, a large rock falling on another driver’s hood, and kids running from the scene are just some of the recent complaints Flint Police have gotten from drivers along I-69 and I-475.
“If somebody is engaging in illegal activity like throwing an object at an oncoming vehicle, just know that somebody could be seriously hurt,” MDOT Spokesperson Jocelyn Hall said.
Reports of rock throwers are really starting to add up, according to police. There were at least two reports of cars being damaged on different days last week in Flint, as well as multiple calls to 911 for incidents spanning over three days.
“There has to be some kind of history of objects falling or being thrown from that overpass to warrant a change to that design,” Hall said.
Hall said while there is cause for concern anytime objects are being thrown at cars, fencing on overpasses would be a costly and lengthy process. She also said that process would have to come from the taxpayers.
“We can’t necessarily just add fencing to every single bridge structure that exists. In cases when you might find out that a particular location is becoming a concern, we wanna be able to make changes that doesn’t necessarily mean that funding is available immediately,” Hall said.
Hall said the process to put up fencing or changing the design of an overpass would take years and wouldn’t necessarily stop the behavior. She said some changes might even have to come from lawmakers.
Flint Police say they have increased patrols in the area and will take necessary enforcement actions for the safety of motorists.
Hall said there is no excuse for this kind of behavior.
“At this point, to have these kinds of incidents begin occurring again, it’s taking already strained law enforcement resources and further stretching them,” Hall said.
