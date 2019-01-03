Travel over Veteran's Memorial Bridge in Bay City is going to be restricted for more than half of 2019.
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to begin work on the bridge on Monday, Jan. 7.
The $2.7 million project includes pavement repairs, electrical and mechanical upgrades, and functionality improvements.
At least one lane will be closed in each direction through July.
MDOT plans to close the bridge completely for two days in February or March. The exact dates have not been scheduled yet.
Further closures are planned in the coming months. The eastbound side of the bridge is expected to be closed entirely between April 15 and May 15. The westbound side will be closed between May 16 and June 5. Affected traffic will be detoured south to the Lafayette Bridge.
