Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin its road resurfacing project on M-20 and US-10 starting Monday, April 27.
The work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 22.
According to the Midland Police Department, only one lane will be open on M-20 from US-10 to the Washington St. roundabout.
Police ask everyone to seek an alternate route if possible and drive with caution through construction zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.