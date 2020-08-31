The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting residents to hear about a proposed road diet in Flint.
MDOT is considering reducing Eighth and Ninth streets, which are service drives for the highway, to two lanes each instead of three.
The reduction would affect a four-block section between Grand Traverse and Saginaw streets.
The work would take place during the reconstruction of I-69 from Fenton Road to Dort Highway next year and end in 2022.
MDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on the subject on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
To join the meeting by phone call 248-509-0316 and enter the conference I.D. number which is 130-704-980#.
