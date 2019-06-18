What used to be done standing on the shoulder of the roadway will now be able to be done close-up.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be using 3-D optical bridge evaluation system or 3DOBS to inspect the state's highway bridges.
The technology developed by researchers at the Michigan Tech Research Institute will give inspectors more accurate detail to inspect bridge decks and get a better picture of their condition.
The vehicle-mounted camera uses a cinema-grade digital camera attached to a truck to capture high-quality images at near-highway speeds.
"The big difference is that this camera offers full-resolution images at 60 frames persecond," said Richard Dobson, lead researcher for MTRI.
He said that gives inspectors the chance to scan a bridge deck at higher speeds and with more accuracy.
"The two biggest advantages to this system are that there's very little disruption to traffic, and you don't expose inspectors to traffic," said Dobson. "We can collect all this data without having to have inspectors on the road and without closing lanes."
Accuracy of the inspections is another advantage, said Dobson, adding that the new camera was able to detect even minute cracks that could expand over time.
MDOT project manager Brandon Boatman noted that 75% of the state's highway bridges are over 40 years old, and the camera system will help the department maintain and preserve the structures.
