April is distracted driving awareness month and MDOT is reminding drivers of the importance of keeping their attention on the road.
“The message is don’t drive distracted; a lot of distractions revolve around cell phones. We encourage drivers to put that cell phone away, out of reach, and turn the sound off so it’s not a distraction,” Erik Tamlyn, a representative with MDOT Bay Region said.
Tamlyn said 90 percent of fatal crashes in the state are due to driver behavior, which includes distracted driving.
“There have already been over 135 fatalities on Michigan roadways this year, that’s trending upwards from last year. We want to try and bring that down through our towards zero death initiative, that’s one of the things we are working on,” Tamlyn said.
MDOT said where cell phones are a main distraction for drivers, there are other distractions that can be fatal as well.
“Any other type of distractions like either eating or personal grooming, those types of things are distractions as well,” Tamlyn said.
Tamlyn also said that with construction season in effect, more and more construction workers will be on the roads. So, drivers need to be extra cautious and remember the move over law.
“The State of Michigan previously had the move over one lane and slow your vehicle down when you’re approaching first responders or police. That also applies to construction workers too, they’re out there working on the side of the road, they’re our friends and family out there working,” Tamlyn said.
He said the most important thing is keeping all drivers safe on the roads, and to do that, they need drivers to stay aware.
