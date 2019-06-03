A memorial bench was returned to a local nature center after two Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) workers found the bench stuck in the Saginaw River.
At the beginning of May two transportation maintenance workers, Dave Schwab and Rick McKeage, were working on the Zilwaukee Bridge.
They were working on the drainage structures for the bridge, making sure the river was flowing and to ensure that nothing would get caught in the pier.
Jocelyn Hall with MDOT said they noticed a bench that was face down, stuck below the bridge in the Saginaw River.
When they hauled it out of the water they discovered it was a memorial bench.
The bench is dedicated to Gary Hepinstall, a veteran who passed away in 2012.
The memorial bench was originally placed at the Chippewa Nature Center in Midland.
Hall said it was chained down on some high ground at the nature center, making it unlikely that flooding had any part in its disappearance.
After the workers pulled it from the water, the bench was returned to Gary’s wife.
It has since been placed back at the Chippewa Nature Center.
