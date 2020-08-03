Motorists in one Mid-Michigan community will soon have some relief when it comes to driving around flood-damaged roads.
“Shortening this detour is a huge priority for our department,” said Jocelyn Hall, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Hall is talking about a long detour as a result of damage to a bridge and culvert on M-65 in Arenac County. The state highway is closed over Big Creek and Jose Drain.
“The current sign detour is about 44 miles. And because the extent of the damage to both of these bridge locations meant that they both have to be completely replaced. And the timeline for replacing bridges and culverts isn’t something that can happen overnight,” Hall said.
Hall said the structures sustained significant damage after historic flooding impacted the area in May and will have to be replaced.
MDOT has secured federal funding to upgrade roads that will be used for a smaller, seven-mile detour for traffic. That detour is scheduled to be in use by Sunday at the latest.
“Not just will our motoring traffic be able to use that newer and more improved road system to be able to travel, but the road commission is also going to be left with better roads at the end,” Hall said.
Hall said that detour will be in place for about a year until construction on the new bridge and culvert is complete.
“We know it’s inconvenient. It’s not something that we want to force, to force motorists to have to deal with. But it is the reality,” Hall said.
