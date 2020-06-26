For now, the future is uncertain for Michigan schools and the return to the classroom.
“None of us have a crystal ball in what’s going to happen,” said Doug Pratt, director of Public Affairs for the Michigan Education Association.
To help, the MEA, which represents more than 120,000 teachers across the state have detailed the top three priorities for a safe return.
“The priorities really center around a tight focus and good solid standards, students, family and educator’s safety,” Pratt said.
That includes a solid plan to stop the covid-19 spread by changing classroom sizes and providing proper technology. The association realizes part of the curriculum will need to change, too.
“We need to change around standardized testing, around the availability of counselors, nurses, and adequate support staffing,” Pratt said.
None of this can be made possible without proper funding, the MEA is urging congress to pass $175 billion that will give money to schools across the nation.
“We have to make sure the funding is available on an equitable basis, so students in all parts of the state, and all different backgrounds have the support they need, both academically as well as emotionally and physically,” he said.
While they’ll continue to listen to government leaders and experts in science, Pratt says its imperative educators are among the voices heard when discussing the return to school.
“Ensuring that school employees have a voice in the process will make for not only safety but good academic outcomes,” he said.
