The teacher shortage in Michigan is growing worse thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the state’s largest teacher’s union is launching a new website aimed at making people aware of the problem.
“They’ve just been bombarded with paperwork and reductions and wages and benefits that have been lessened,” said Amy Urbanowski-Nowak, President of Birch Run Education Association.
Michigan’s teacher shortage continues and the pandemic is making worse. That’s according to Urbanowski-Nowak, who is a high school English teacher in Birch Run.
“We’ve seen a lot of teachers having to teach online and in-person at the same time,” Urbanowski-Nowak said. “You know, shift from remote learning to in-person learning, and then deal with just the challenges of the pandemic itself.”
Declining applicants and fewer people going into teaching, in general, has Urbanowski-Nowak and others from the Michigan Education Association (MEA) concerned.
They are addressing the problem by launching this new website called the Michigan Educator Project so the public can hear directly from front-line teachers about what’s going on.
“Michigan, according to new national data, ranks 41 in the country for average starting teacher salary,” said Doug Pratt, director of public affairs at MEA. “That’s not sustainable.”
The site shows videos from educators talking about the issues prompting workers to either exit the profession or choose different careers completely.
Pratt said it’s a way for people to understand the complex issues teachers face and to hopefully get involved.
“People can go see these stories,” Pratt said. “We’ve got a way for them to contact lawmakers and share their opinions about how to address this problem. Everybody is going to have to have a part to play in this. We have to fix school funding, but we also in our communities. Have to fix the respect.”
Urbanowski-Nowak thinks the Michigan Educator Project will help teachers feel like they have a voice and hopefully encourage everyone to make sure Michigan teachers don't go anywhere.
"People enter this profession to help children and they stay here for that reason as well," Urbanowski-Nowak said. "But some people are saying, you know, enough is enough."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.